SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SenesTech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.49. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($84.03) earnings per share.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

