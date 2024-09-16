Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 394,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Senmiao Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 67.01%.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.
