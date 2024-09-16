Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Service Stream Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.
Service Stream Company Profile
