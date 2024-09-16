Seven Mile Advisory Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

