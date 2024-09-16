Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,818. The stock has a market cap of $509.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Sharecare

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

