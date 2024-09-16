Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Drops By 15.1%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,833. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

