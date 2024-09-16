Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Drops By 15.1%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,833. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.