Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Declines By 15.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

