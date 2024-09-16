Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Declines By 23.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,061,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 2,698,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF opened at $55.17 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.