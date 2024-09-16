Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Drops By 30.5%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

ASYS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

