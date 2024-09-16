Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 17.7%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

BDRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 122,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,981. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

