Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 17.7%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
BDRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 122,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,981. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.