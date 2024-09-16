Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 31.2%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.52. 147,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,582. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.