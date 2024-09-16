Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Increases By 44.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.4 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
