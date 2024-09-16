Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rises By 41.3%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

