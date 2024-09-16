Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Expands By 35.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNSWF stock traded up $46.49 on Monday, reaching $3,157.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,922.30 and a one year high of $3,423.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,084.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,866.69. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

