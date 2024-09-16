Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Grows By 29.4%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,925,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 3,806,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.7 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $6.86 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

