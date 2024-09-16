Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Grows By 40.3%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direct Digital Price Performance

DRCT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.46. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 7.59. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

