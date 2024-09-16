Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increases By 11.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

NYSE EVEX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 282,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,537. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $770.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

