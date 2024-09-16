Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 36.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3357 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

