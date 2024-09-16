Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Increases By 40.6%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,453,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 21,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,808.6 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $33.60.
About Great-West Lifeco
