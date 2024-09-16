Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Increases By 40.6%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,453,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 21,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,808.6 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

