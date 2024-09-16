Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Rises By 32.7%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,495. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

