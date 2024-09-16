Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Declines By 61.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 787,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

