Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 33.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,434. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

