Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 34.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

