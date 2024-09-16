Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Increases By 11.8%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.23. 124,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

