Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Declines By 34.2%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 on Monday. Nippon Building Fund has a 1 year low of C$3,555.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,495.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,912.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,970.69.
About Nippon Building Fund
