Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Declines By 32.2%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUWE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Nuwellis Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $712,080.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($18.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.49) by ($9.36). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 232.24%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

