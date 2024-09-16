Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 22.0%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NVR Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,369.58 on Monday. NVR has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8,649.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8,011.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVR will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVR by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in NVR by 5.8% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $16,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.