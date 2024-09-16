Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Grows By 30.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRENW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,358. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

