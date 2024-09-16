Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 22.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $17.53.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.