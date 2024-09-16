Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Declines By 28.6%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RADLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

