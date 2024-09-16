Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Increases By 29.9%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.42. 5,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $30,832.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,565,963.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,565,963.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.