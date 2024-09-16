Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 33.9%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

OPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. 126,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,502. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

