Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Increases By 17.1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.