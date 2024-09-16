Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Increases By 17.1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
About Rogers Sugar
