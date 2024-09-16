Short Interest in Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Declines By 33.3%

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93.

About Roundhill Video Games ETF

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

