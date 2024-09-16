Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Drops By 23.8%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKGR opened at $11.26 on Monday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKGR. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 38.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $553,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.