Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 30.8%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUHY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

South32 Trading Up 1.4 %

South32 Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,222. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

