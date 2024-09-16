Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Decreases By 28.1%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,953.0 days.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
Shares of STJPF remained flat at $9.48 during trading hours on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.
About St. James’s Place
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.