Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Decreases By 28.1%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,953.0 days.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $9.48 during trading hours on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

