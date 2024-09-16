Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Decreases By 29.3%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $243.68. 280,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at STERIS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.