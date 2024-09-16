Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Rises By 50.0%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TechPrecision Trading Down 3.0 %

TPCS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,533. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.23. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

