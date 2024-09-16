Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Increases By 43.6%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,899. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
