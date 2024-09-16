Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Increases By 43.6%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,899. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

