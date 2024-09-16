Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 30.8%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toray Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 26,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

