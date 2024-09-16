Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Rises By 32.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 0.2 %

About Trulieve Cannabis

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 143,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,367. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

