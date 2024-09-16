Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Declines By 25.0%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Trading Down 13.4 %

OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36.

Get Westwing Group alerts:

Westwing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.