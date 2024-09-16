Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Declines By 25.0%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Trading Down 13.4 %
OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36.
Westwing Group Company Profile
