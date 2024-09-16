Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rises By 48.9%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
X Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XYF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384. X Financial has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.27.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.88 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 20.63%.
X Financial Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of X Financial worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.