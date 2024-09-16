Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rises By 48.9%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE XYF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384. X Financial has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.27.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.88 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of X Financial worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

