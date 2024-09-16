Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$17.12 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 43453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

