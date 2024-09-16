Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $5,396,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

