Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.