Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,157 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,116,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIPR opened at $129.16 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

