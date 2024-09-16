Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

