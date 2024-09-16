SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

